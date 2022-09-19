Advertise With Us
Beautiful late summer day

Tracking two cold fronts
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a nice late summer day. We’ll see partly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. A weak cold front is approaching the region. A stray shower is possible this evening. A stronger cold front will advance across the region Thursday. We’ll have a slightly better chance for showers. Clearing and cooler conditions can be expected behind the second front. Setting the stage for a outstanding start to fall. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & warm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, stray shower, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

