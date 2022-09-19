Advertise With Us
Annual event encourages younger kids to be empathetic

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Young children are learning the importance of listening.

Alex-Zan’s fifth annual Close Your Mouth and Listen event was held Monday, September 19.

“Their minds are just developing, and we do things by habit not by reason. So if we can get them into the habit of listening and closing your mouth, if you’re talking, you’re not learning. So we know the beginning of learning is listening,” Zan said.

Speakers talked to a group of 4-year-olds to help them learn to help others.

“By talking to one another and listening, we can actually really get a sense for how each other is feeling, how we’re actually doing,” speaker Jazmine Dabis said. “If we take time to listen to each other, we learn more and learn better. We get to do this life together, instead of recreating the wheel.”

Alex-Zan hopes this message spreads to help make the community safe and positive.

