Alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ indicted on five felony charges

Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Anthony Robinson. Photo provided by the Harrisonburg Police Department.(HPD)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ faced a grand jury on Monday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.

Anthony Robinson, 36, was indicted on five felony charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of concealing a dead body, and one count of aggravated murder.

Late last November, police found the bodies of two women in Harrisonburg: Tonita Smith and Beth Redmon. Robinson was arrested and charged in connection to their deaths which is why he appeared in court on Monday. However, he is also linked to the deaths of three other women across Virginia and Washington D.C.

Police gave Robinson the nickname ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ because investigators claim he disposed of some of the bodies using shopping carts.

Robinson will be back in court on October 31 for a trial date to be set.

