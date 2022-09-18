Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Tracking Contrasting Temperatures

Hot End to Summer and Cooler Start to Autumn
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wrapping up a nice and warm last official weekend of summer. Overnight lows will be pleasant. Tracking a weak cold front for the region Monday.

This front will move through with only a few clouds and a slight drop in temperatures Tuesday.

The last full day of summer will be the hottest of the next week.

Watching a cold front due in on Thursday. It may provide a passing shower/downpour for parts of he region. Temperatures will cool for the first couple days and nights of fall.

Becoming milder again by next Sunday.

Sunday night: Mainly clear sky. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hazy and warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows near 60.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and a little more humid. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: A passing shower risk. Partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the chilly 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs lower 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.
India Sims as a child in a cast
Crozet’s India Sims gets a surprise from R&B star and rises above odds

Latest News

Turning Hotter to End Summer
Heavy Rain and Wind
Tracking Smoke and Fiona
Hotter then Cooler
Hurricane Warning
Tracking Upper Level Smoke and Tropical Storm Fiona