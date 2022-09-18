Tracking Contrasting Temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wrapping up a nice and warm last official weekend of summer. Overnight lows will be pleasant. Tracking a weak cold front for the region Monday.

This front will move through with only a few clouds and a slight drop in temperatures Tuesday.

The last full day of summer will be the hottest of the next week.

Watching a cold front due in on Thursday. It may provide a passing shower/downpour for parts of he region. Temperatures will cool for the first couple days and nights of fall.

Becoming milder again by next Sunday.

Sunday night: Mainly clear sky. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hazy and warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows near 60.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and a little more humid. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: A passing shower risk. Partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the chilly 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs lower 80s.

