Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport hosts Run The Runway 5K

By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - People are out on the tarmac of the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, but not for a flight.

The airport hosted the Run The Runway 5K Sunday, September 18. The family event offered a 1k for the kids, and 5K for the adults to run.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Discovery Museum.

NBC29 was a sponsor of this event.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

