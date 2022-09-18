Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport hosts Run The Runway 5K
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - People are out on the tarmac of the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, but not for a flight.
The airport hosted the Run The Runway 5K Sunday, September 18. The family event offered a 1k for the kids, and 5K for the adults to run.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Discovery Museum.
NBC29 was a sponsor of this event.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.