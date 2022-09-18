Advertise With Us
Back On Track
RSWA Electronics

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Rivanna Solid Wase Authority hosted an electronic waste collection event.
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The event was only for residents of Albemarle County and Charlottesville.

Individuals were able to get rid of high-tech electronics like computer systems, printers, copy machines, scanners, fax machines, televisions, and more.

The goal behind this event was to divert as many of these materials away from landfills as possible.

“It’s best to bring it to us, not to throw it away, and get it out here so we can get it to the proper places. Bringing it here is keeping the landfills down, which is obviously a precious thing, we don’t want to overfill the landfills,” said Darien Mader with MXI Environmental.

The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority will be hosting more recycling events throughout the months of September and October.

For more information on these events, here is a link.

