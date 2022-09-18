Advertise With Us
Random Row Brewing Co. celebrates 6th anniversary

Random Row Brewing Co.
Random Row Brewing Co.(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Random Row Brewing Company is celebrating its sixth anniversary.

“Every year on our birthday, around this time, we’d like to throw a big party just to kind of get back to Charlottesville community for supporting us and being here for us. So it’s just that day to celebrate absolute foods and beer,” co-founder Kevin McElroy said Sunday, September 18.

McElroy says he was an avid brewer at home. He and a couple of friends used their passion to create Random Row.

“We wanted Random Row to be something that was very friendly, family friendly. We wanted to get back to the community, we do a lot of charitable events,” he said. “We felt like there was a need for that in Charlottesville.”

