Police investigating shooting in area of 9th St. NW

Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting reported in the area of 9th Street NW around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, September 18.

UVA Police say city officers discovered bullet casings along Hardy Drive.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.

