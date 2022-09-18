Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Person rescued from Roanoke Co. house fire Sunday morning

Fire officials say the incident happened in the Fort Lewis area.
By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue are investigating a house fire that happened early Sunday morning

Officials say they received the call just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Crews were called to the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Rd., in the Fort Lewis area, for the report of a residential structure fire.

First arriving crews from Station 9 (Fort Lewis) found a two-story wood frame structure that was heavily involved in fire.

Neighbors advised the crews that there was possibly someone still in the house. Crews entered the home through the back of the structure and found one person that they rescued from the burning building.

Crews treated the patient on-scene and transported them to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the house is a total loss.

The fire was under control in about an hour.

Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene to investigate a cause.

