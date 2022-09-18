New stairway coming to Booker T. Washington Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Sept. 17, the Blue Ridge Home Builders Association (BRHBA) spent their morning building steps at Booker T. Washington Park.

The BRHBA is a local nonprofit organization that was founded over 50 years ago.

It says its mission is to encourage sustainable growth in and around Charlottesville and serve as a resource to the community.

“What we want is to bind together Albemarle county in the city and UVA communities by enriching these community spaces, such as these steps in this park. These steps will now be a safe way to traverse from from from Washington Park to two wonderful early athletic fields down here,” said Eric Robertson, president of the BRHBA.

Robertson says this volunteer project is a part of the ongoing Burley Restoration Project.

“The Burley Restoration Project is a multi year project to restore some of the athletic facilities around Burley and honor the rich history of Burley as the sole African American high school in our area during segregation,” Robertson said. “To see people come out here volunteer their time. They’re not making money, they just want to give back to the community and it’s special.”

This is day one of a four day volunteer project.

The Blue Ridge Home Builders Association is still looking for volunteers, and if you would like to join, a link to sign up is provided here.

