Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Friends of Mineralogy Virginia Chapter brings education to Shenandoah Valley Gem & Mineral show

Friends of Minerology use outreach opportunities to educate.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Gem and Mineral show took place over the weekend at the Augusta Expo.

One organization at the show works year-round educating people on the use of minerals in society.

“Really trying to get out into classrooms and bring these rocks and materials that we see at these shows as a resource for students,” Thomas Hale, president of Friends of Mineralogy Virginia Chapter said.

Friends of Mineralogy Virginia chapter provides resources for teachers and visits classrooms as a way to educate schools about the mineral industry.

”We have a Virginia mineral directory that we put out for the state which provides resources for the museums, the different shows that go on in the state so that the public can really be aware of their resources here,” Hale said.

Hale said their public outreach is important because it may lead one of those students to study geology later in life.

“I always tell people that with these public outreach interactions you never know that when you talk to one little kid and you give them a rock or a mineral they may grow up to be the next geologist that finds a new technology for the green future,” Hale said.

Hale said this is why they always give out free maps and rocks at shows or schools.

Their mission is education, Hale said, and with a cased display of minerals, the Friends of Mineralogy provided that to guests at this weekend’s gem and mineral show.

“Trying to really understand the use of critical minerals, the industry, when we talk about climate change the energy transition and the importance of really taking it back down to the basics which are these basic components of rocks and minerals and uses in everyday life,” Hale said.

For more information on Friends of Mineralogy, you can visit its website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.
India Sims as a child in a cast
Crozet’s India Sims gets a surprise from R&B star and rises above odds

Latest News

Run the Runway 5K
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport hosts Run The Runway 5K
Cville Pride Street Fair & Fun Day
Cville Pride celebrates and unites the community
CPD investigating homicide near 3rd St.
CPD investigating homicide near 3rd St.
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority holds Electronic waste collection event
RSWA Electronics