Cville Pride celebrates and unites the community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cville Pride is back at IX Art Park after putting in-person festivities on pause for the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday’s event celebrated the LGBTQ+ community, as well as promoted equality and diversity.

“Being in a place where people support you and are just happy that you’re happy is so important,” Elena Michaels with Charlottesville Pride Community Network said.

Michaels says the past few years have been difficult for everyone, especially in the their community.

“There have been a lot more acts of violence against trans people, openly LGBT,” Michaels said. “Having an opportunity to to be amongst people who identify the same way as you, or maybe don’t, they just understand that we’re all different. We’re all love. We’re a community.”

The park hosted music and performances, as well as local businesses and nonprofits.

“We’ve got a lot of small micro businesses that are LGBTQ-owned. And then nonprofits that really offer resources that are derived to our community,” Michaels said.

“Being in an event like Pride helps us to really stand behind that value of making sure the abortion access movement is inclusive and has space for everyone. It’s not just a women’s issue, it’s a human issue,” Deborah Arenstein with the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund said.

