CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.

Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of 3rd Street NE.

CPD says the homicide happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, September 17. Officers had been called out to the scene for the report of a shooting.

Monday, September 20, the department identified the victim as 29-year-old Daquain Anderson. He had been transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators have not yet released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

