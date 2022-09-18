CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of 3rd Street NE.

CPD says the homicide happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, September 17. Officers had been called out to the scene for the report of a shooting.

Monday, September 20, the department identified the victim as 29-year-old Daquain Anderson. He had been transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators have not yet released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.