Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

CPD investigating homicide near 3rd St.

Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of 3rd Street NE.

CPD says the homicide happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, September 17.

The department has yet to release any other details in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.
India Sims as a child in a cast
Crozet’s India Sims gets a surprise from R&B star and rises above odds

Latest News

Fire officials say the incident happened in the Fort Lewis area.
Person rescued from Roanoke Co. house fire Sunday morning
Brendan Farrell boots UVa past ODU
Brendan Farrell boots 26-yard field goal as time expires, UVA beats ODU 16-14
Advocates against gun violence
Advocates against gun violence rally at Virginia Capitol
Sin Barreras hosts annual Cville Sabroso Festival
Sin Barreras hosts annual Cville Sabroso Festival