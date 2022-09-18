CPD investigating homicide near 3rd St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of 3rd Street NE.

CPD says the homicide happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, September 17.

The department has yet to release any other details in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.