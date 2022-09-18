Brendan Farrell boots 26-yard field goal as time expires, UVA beats ODU 16-14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVa football team drove 56 yards in the final minute of the game to set up Brendan Farrell for a 26-yard game-winning field goal as time expires helping Virginia edge Old Dominion 16-14.

Virginia led for the entire game until Old Dominion scored a touchdown with 1:01 left in the fourth quarter. UVa kicker Brendan Farrell kicked two field goals but had missed a 36-yarder with about three minutes left in the fourth quarter which could have given Virginia a comfortable nine point lead.

It was the first time in 11 years Virginia has won a game on a field goal as time expired.

“It is a relief for sure,” said kicker Brendan Farrell. “You got to stay ready and there was a lot happening in the last three minutes of that game. You got to be ready to execute and we did that.”

“It was a big sigh of relief for me man,” said UVa receiver Keytoan Thompson “I was just sitting there saying I hope we make this field goal. I can’t do this, my mental health would have been all out of whack this week.”

But the game never should have been that close. Virginia turned the ball over three times on fumbles including two in the red zone. After the game coach Tony Elliott estimated that the ‘Hoos left 20 points out on the field, but he was glad his guys were resilient at the end.

“To see them not bat an eye and go down the field with 1:01 and one timeout and find a way to win the game. It tells you what’s inside of them but the key is up until that point we have to play with the same mentality, that same swagger,” said Elliott.

“I wasn’t really worried because we were moving the ball on them,” said UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong. “We just couldn’t figure out how to put the ball in the end zone and that was frustrating. Going back to practice Wednesday we had a two-minute drill and we won it finally. So I guess you could say that transferred over to the game today.”

Virginia improves to 2-1 and plays at Syracuse on Friday.

