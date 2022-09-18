8th Annual Virginia Clay Festival held at WMHS

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - William Monroe High School is hosting the eighth annual Virginia Clay Festival.

Artists from around the commonwealth came out to the weekend event to display and create pieces.

The festival helps to increase tourism and support the arts.

“Central Virginia has a strong tourism industry, and so this really plays into a key component of bringing and featuring some of the great events that we have throughout Charlottesville,” Alan Yost, director of economic development and tourism, said.

The event was held by Noon Whistle Pottery and Greene County Tourism Department.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.