Sin Barreras hosts annual Cville Sabroso Festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 17, Sin Barreras hosted the annual Cville Sabroso Festival at Booker T. Washington Park.

Sin Barreras is a local nonprofit that works to empower immigrants and their families in Central Virginia, focusing on the Latinx community.

The Cville Sabroso Festival is an opportunity for the Latinx community to share their culture and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

“My hope for the Charlottesville community is for it to come here and recognize that the Latin American community is part of Charlottesville, part of the region,” said Edgar Lara, executive director of Sin Barreras.

This is the first year the festival has occurred since the pandemic.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.