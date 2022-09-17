Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder

Police shoot man believed to be connected to killing at a daycare several hours earlier.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Police in Indianapolis shot a man Friday morning during an investigation into a daycare shooting.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a woman was shot multiple times while dropping off children at a daycare.

Many children witnessed the attack, as she was declared dead at the scene.

Three hours later, police received reports on the whereabouts of a vehicle that was allegedly used in the crime.

When officers arrived at that location, they discovered the suspect, 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell, holding a rifle.

It is unclear what led police to shoot Mitchell.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the initial incident is domestic-related.

Copyright 2022 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
(FILE)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection

Latest News

Indianapolis police shoot man allegedly connected to daycare murder
SCENE: Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare shooting
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House
Albemarle crushes Monticello 56-0
Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/16
U.S. re-affirms effort to release detained Americans in Russia
U.S. re-affirms effort to release detained Americans in Russia