Hotter then Cooler
Nearing 90 Degrees Before Autumn Cold Front
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our trend of warm days and pleasant nights will continue this weekend into the start of the new week ahead. Warmer than average through mid week.
Hotter conditions and a little more humid on the last official full day of summer on Wednesday.
Tracking an autumn cold front arriving Thursday afternoon and evening. It may produce a passing shower.
Cooler temperatures ahead for the first few days of fall! The autumnal equinox is Thursday at 9:04 PM.
Saturday night: Hazy startshine and comfortable. Patchy fog late. Lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Hazy sunshine, dry and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Light south breeze.
Sunday overnight: Mainly clear and mild. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s. Patchy fog late.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a passing shower/downpour possible later in the day and evening. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 50s.
Friday and Saturday: Feeling like fall with highs cooler, in the low to mid 70s. Lows as cool as the 40s Saturday morning!
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.