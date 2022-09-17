Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Hotter then Cooler

Nearing 90 Degrees Before Autumn Cold Front
Pushing 90 Degrees Soon
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our trend of warm days and pleasant nights will continue this weekend into the start of the new week ahead. Warmer than average through mid week.

Hotter conditions and a little more humid on the last official full day of summer on Wednesday.

Tracking an autumn cold front arriving Thursday afternoon and evening. It may produce a passing shower.

Cooler temperatures ahead for the first few days of fall! The autumnal equinox is Thursday at 9:04 PM.

Saturday night: Hazy startshine and comfortable. Patchy fog late. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Hazy sunshine, dry and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Light south breeze.

Sunday overnight: Mainly clear and mild. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s. Patchy fog late.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a passing shower/downpour possible later in the day and evening. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Friday and Saturday: Feeling like fall with highs cooler, in the low to mid 70s. Lows as cool as the 40s Saturday morning!

