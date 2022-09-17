Hazy Sun, Warming Trend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our beautiful stretch of stellar September weather days will carry into the weekend. Cool mornings and warm afternoons for this last weekend of summer.

As high pressure moves offshore Sunday and next week, temperatures and humidity will continue to rise. Daytime highs next week, for the last days of summer will rise into the upper 80s to around 90. Little to no rain is expected next week. A cold front on Thursday may give the region a passing shower/downpour.

The Autumnal Equinox arrives next Thursday, September 22 at 9:04 PM.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hazy and warm. Highs upper 70s to the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night: Mainly clear sky with patchy fog late. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hazy and warm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows 55 to 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and a little more humid. Highs around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A passing shower/thunderstorm possible with a cold front. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 70s. Lows 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.