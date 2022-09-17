Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/16

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night

Albemarle 56, Monticello 0

Louisa County 62, Fluvanna 0

Turner Ashby 28, Western Albemarle 21

Madison County 23, William Monroe 7

Covenant 50, Southampton Academy 14

Fork Union 19, St. Anne’s Belfield 7

Orange County 43, Harrisonburg 23

Spotswood 28, Charlottesville 0

Buckingham County 48, Fuqua 8

Nelson County 42, Cumberland 0

Armstrong 26, Goochland 14

Fort Defiance 19, Broadway 7

Buffalo Gap 20, East Rockingham 7

