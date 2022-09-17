Advertise With Us
Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/16

Albemarle crushes Monticello 56-0
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night

Albemarle 56, Monticello 0

Louisa County 62, Fluvanna 0

Turner Ashby 28, Western Albemarle 21

Madison County 23, William Monroe 7

Covenant 50, Southampton Academy 14

Fork Union 19, St. Anne’s Belfield 7

Orange County 43, Harrisonburg 23

Spotswood 28, Charlottesville 0

Buckingham County 48, Fuqua 8

Nelson County 42, Cumberland 0

Armstrong 26, Goochland 14

Fort Defiance 19, Broadway 7

Buffalo Gap 20, East Rockingham 7

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

