Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/16
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night
Albemarle 56, Monticello 0
Louisa County 62, Fluvanna 0
Turner Ashby 28, Western Albemarle 21
Madison County 23, William Monroe 7
Covenant 50, Southampton Academy 14
Fork Union 19, St. Anne’s Belfield 7
Orange County 43, Harrisonburg 23
Spotswood 28, Charlottesville 0
Buckingham County 48, Fuqua 8
Nelson County 42, Cumberland 0
Armstrong 26, Goochland 14
Fort Defiance 19, Broadway 7
Buffalo Gap 20, East Rockingham 7
