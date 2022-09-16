Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction presents Innovation grants

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, Sept. 16, the Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction visited two Louisa County schools to present Innovation grants.

Each grant of up to $1000 can be used for educational projects, mainly STEM projects.

The Louisa County School Board set aside more than $25,000 to pay for these projects.

When discussing her plans for the visit, Superintendent Jllian Balow said: “I’m going to the career and technical education classes today and giving out some of those awards in particular. They’re going to different projects and the different ideas that the teachers have, and I know those ideas are coming from what the kids are interested in.”

In total, over 38 Innovation grants were passed out.

