Stellar September Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Stellar weather for mid September today and through the weekend! Turning hotter in time for the first day of fall.

Little to no rain for the region for at least the next week. High pressure will deflect the main storm track to our northwest into next week. As the wind turns to the south and southwest, temperatures will get close to 90 degrees mid a late next week.

Friday: Sunshiny, dry and mild. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday night: Fine for High School football. Temperatures drop through the 70s and then 60s. Lows in the 50s by dawn with a little river valley fog.

Saturday: Warm sunshine and dry for your outdoor plans. Including for the UVA football game. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night: Clear sky and pleasant. Patchy river valley fog late. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Monday through next Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday. Highs near 90 degrees Thursday. Autumn begins at 9:04 PM Thursday. Not so fall-like.

