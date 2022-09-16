Advertise With Us
Back On Track
New UVA Health treatment aims to save more lives and limbs

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is conducting research to detect and treat peripheral artery disease sooner.

The disease affects 200 million people worldwide, and typically affects blood flow into limbs, which in severe cases, could lead to amputation.

UVA has developed a new MRI technique, and with it more cases could be caught sooner and lead to earlier treatments.

“When patients have pain in their legs when they walk, that could maybe a sign of peripheral arterial disease. These techniques that we’ve developed will hopefully help both identify it early as well as understand the benefits of new therapies,” said UVA Cardiovascular Chief Doctor Christopher Kramer.

The team says it has worked for 20 years developing new treatments for the disease.

CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliot Avenue
