Kids decide on playhouse design for Piedmont CASA

Children looking at the designs before voting.
Children looking at the designs before voting.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, Sept. 16, a group of kids was at Bushman Dreyfus Architects in Charlottesville to choose between eight playhouse designs.

The winning design will be built and displayed on the yard in front of Piedmont CASA, where it will then be raffled off.

“We just really liked the fact that designing can benefit everybody, not just folks who happen to have a lot of resources. We think this is a great chance for someone to enjoy a creation from our office, just kind of out of the box,” said Tim Tessier, principal of Bushman Dreyfus Architects.

Raffle tickets will be $10 each, and will be available on Piedmont Casa’s website.

