CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliot Avenue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - CPD is currently investigating a death and multiple vehicle collisions that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15, around 4:30 p.m. at the intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue.

Due to the severity of the incident, Elliott Avenue from Rayon St to Avon St and 6th St SE from Montrose Ave to Altavista Ave were closed until 9:25 p.m. as officers investigated the scene.

CPD says there is no additional information at this time.

