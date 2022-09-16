Advertise With Us
CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliot Avenue

CPD is currently investigating a death and multiple vehicle collisions that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15, around 4:30 p.m.
By WVIR Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - CPD is currently investigating a death and multiple vehicle collisions that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15, around 4:30 p.m. at the intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue.

Due to the severity of the incident, Elliott Avenue from Rayon St to Avon St and 6th St SE from Montrose Ave to Altavista Ave were closed until 9:25 p.m. as officers investigated the scene.

CPD says there is no additional information at this time.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

