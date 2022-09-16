Advertise With Us
Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago.

Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged.

It says the majority of cases are from the BA.5 variant.

“We’ve been hovering at high levels of medium transmission for a while, so this is less of a dramatic change than it might seem. We’ve had medium levels of transmission all through the summer,” Dr. Bill Petri said.

People aged 12 and up are eligible to get the bivalent booster, which aims to protect against BA.5.

