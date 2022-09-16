Beautiful September Days Continue. Nice, Last Weekend of Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our beautiful stretch of September days will carry into the weekend. Cool mornings and warm afternoons for this last weekend of Summer. As high pressure moves offshore Sunday and next week, temperatures and humidity will continue to rise. Daytime highs next week, for the last days of Summer in the upper 80s to around 90. Little to no rain is expected next week. The Autumnal Equinox arrives next Thursday, September 22 at 9:04 PM.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Areas of fog. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, hot, more humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows low 60s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs low 80s.

