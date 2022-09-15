The Wildlife Center of Virginia says it is ready for migration season

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Birds heading south for the winter sometimes fly into problems during the migration, and the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro is at the heart of the migration route and prepared to help.

“We’re right in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, which is one of the major migration routes for many raptors and songbirds. Actually billions of them are funneled through the area during this month,” said Connor Gillespie with the Wildlife Outreach Center of Virginia.

The center tries to get wildlife back into the wild before migration.

“There’s a pretty tight deadline for migration, and if we’re not able to meet it, those animals will unfortunately have to stay over winter at our center until they can be released sometime next year, which isn’t the ideal situation for them,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie says there are ways for anybody to help ensure the birds have a safe journey.

“I think the first thing that people can do is just turn off their lights at night or outdoor lights, because a lot of these birds are migrating at night. When they encounter these bright artificial lights that we might have set out, they can become disoriented since they typically rely on stars navigate,” Gillespie said.

For more information on how to help these birds during migration season, you can visit wildlifecenter.org for more information.

