Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

VSP investigating fatal plane crash in Albemarle Co.

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County.

VSP announced Thursday, September 15, that the county received a distress call from a pilot before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The private, single-engine aircraft was unable to make it to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport and crashed into a wooded area near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road.

Authorities say the impact of the crash caused the aircraft to catch fire. The pilot’s remains have been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

Virginia State Police says it has notified the NTSB and FAA.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall
(FILE)
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
(FILE)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, experts say that doesn’t mean the pandemic is ending

Latest News

Police investigating a shooting in Albemarle County
Person shot in area of Cedar Hills Rd. and N. Berkshire Rd.
Police investigating a shooting in the area of Cedar Hill Road and North Berkshire Road
Person shot in area of Cedar Hills Rd. and N. Berkshire Rd.
Staying healthy on a tight budget can be complicated.
Maintaining a healthy diet and workout routine on a budget
Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall