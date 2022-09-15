Shenandoah Downs to open this Friday, 14-year-old horse owner prepares for 2022 season

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) -“I just love animals. I have a lot of animals at my house. I own some of these,” Morgan Marston said.

Morgan has been owning horses since she was 8.

“I’m just a horse girl.”

She is getting her horses ready to race at Shenandoah Downs for its seventh season.

“I just can’t believe it, that many years have gone by. She has been talking about racing, I’m going to be a driver since she was 5 you know,” Brown explained.

When Morgan was growing up Betsy Brown would take her out jogging. Now Morgan is on track to soon race on her own.

“She is 14 and getting her matinee license. She will be getting out of school early on Friday to take care of her horse Ellen’s Wish and she also has a horse Believe in Him and Terry’s Watching that she comes and helps me take care of in the paddock,” Brown said.

Brown has been driving horses for decades, and has raced in Virginia for the past 15 years.

“The love of the horses, the love of the people involved in horse racing, they are some of the nicest people I have ever met,” Brown said. “The horses get faster every year and also in Virginia, the money is getting better every year, which is exciting.”

Morgan says she is more than excited for the season to start.

“If my mare wins or a horse of ours, you can come out and get a picture taken,” Morgan said.

The first five weeks of the season will have races every Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. Later the in the season (10/22) the schedule will shift to races on Saturday and Sunday.

