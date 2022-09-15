Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Red Wing Charlottesville helps bring work boots to CATEC students

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Educational Center are getting something to help them succeed in their fields.

CATEC fundraised to give each of its students nearly $200 towards their own pair of work boots. Red Wing Charlottesville provided an 18% discount. If students want a pair that exceeds the discount and credit, they’re responsible for the difference.

“We want to help them out on their first pair work boots,” Mobile Sales Representative David Hammock said.

CATEC Electrical student Dominique Brinson says it’s important to have closed-toe shoes when working and walking around with tools.

“I want to get my electric license, because I heard there’s big money behind it,” Jabari said.

