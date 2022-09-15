ReadyKids piloting free CPR, babysitting certification courses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ReadyKids in Charlottesville is testing a pilot program to help more people in the community access CPR and babysitting certification training.

Right now, the goal is to determine the need for these trainings in the community.

Community Engagement Director Erica Gaines wants to get people the certification before they are in a situation where they need it. The idea is to provide the tools so people know what to do beforehand.

“We want to be able to offer these to community members that, in other words, wouldn’t have access to these trainings. We are doing it for free,” Gaines said.

The plan is to officially launch the free classes next year.

If you are interested in learning more you can contact Erica Gaines at egaines@readykidscville.org.

