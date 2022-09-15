Advertise With Us
Person shot in area of Cedar Hills Rd. and N. Berkshire Rd.

By NBC29
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital Wednesday, September 14.

Officers with Albemarle County and Charlottesville responded to the area of Cedar Hill Road and North Berkshire Road around 5:40 p.m. yesterday. A gunshot victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Their condition has not been released to the public.

Police say they soon identified a person of interest near Mallside Forest Apartments. That person is being questioned by officers.

The Albemarle County Police Department believes there is no threat to the public, and that anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

