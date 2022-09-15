‘I’m really stressed’: Resident pleads for city’s help after home repeatedly struck by speeding vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - What looks more like a home under construction has been the recurring nightmare for Northside homeowner Marilynn Joyner.

“You can’t feel comfortable in your own home; someplace that you’ve put a lot of time and memories in,” Joyner said. “I’m really emotionally distressed about all that has been going on.”

Joyner is distressed because the home she’s lived in for over two decades has been repeatedly struck by speeding vehicles coming off the Richmond Bridge to her neighborhood on Monteiro Street.

What should be the entrance to her property has been reduced to a mangled fence, a pile of bricks, and an overhang just barely hanging on. Joyner says she is still shocked that her home could continue to look so disheveled.

“The first incident happened when I first moved in about 20 years ago,” Joyner said.

She says traffic patterns have changed significantly in that time, causing more vehicles to travel along the bridge, which curves as it transitions into Monteiro Street. Joyner says speeding drivers who fail to anticipate that curve usually wind up through her yard, into her house, and even sometimes hit her neighbor’s property.

“My property has been hit several times, and I’ve lost two vehicles sitting here parked,” Joyner said.

The Northside resident says the most recent collision by a speeding vehicle over the weekend destroyed her front porch, just months after she nearly finished finalizing the repairs from a previous crash.

“It took us three months to get a permit authorized to get the work done, so the contractor has moved on, and now I have to find another contractor,” Joyner said.

Now Joyner fears she could lose her mind, or sooner yet, her life.

“When I do get my porch back? I’m going to be afraid to sit on it,” Joyner said. “I’m just really, really stressed out now.”

Joyner believes the main culprit is how people speed on the curb coming off this bridge. She says she’s reached out to the city multiple times, but so far, her cries for help have fallen on deaf ears.

“I would like for them to put a speed hump or a stop sign at that bridge,” Joyner said. “I’ve sent letters over the years. I just want the city to know that they need to be more accountable for this bridge.”

Joyner is also pleading with motorists to be mindful of their speed going through her neighborhood because of its impact on residents.

“People are using this street like it’s some type of raceway, and we have family and children who can’t even play in the yard,” Joyner said. “My grandchildren can’t even play out here, and I’m fearful now sitting on my porch.”

NBC12 has reached out to the department of public works in addition to city leaders, but at this time, they have not yet responded to requests for comment.

“I’m really asking the city to do what they can and make sure that this becomes a safe community and a safe street,” Joyner said. “This is my plea, and I hope that it’s heard.”

