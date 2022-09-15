Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.

Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators are piecing together what caused a fatal plane crash in a wooded area of Albemarle County late Wednesday, September 14.

Authorities were a the scene near Plank Road and Stillhouse Creek Road all day Thursday.

Virginia State Police say the private, single-engine plane was trying to get to the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport. According to VSP, the county received a distress call from a pilot before 11:30 p.m.

“We received a call from a caller stating that an airplane flew over their house making noises like it was in distress. They believe it has crashed within a few miles of their home,” scanner audio obtained by NBC29.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Thursday morning that it is investigating the crash of a Piper PA32 near Charlottesville.

Authorities say the control tower lost contact with the plane as it was trying to land at CHO, catching fire after it hit the ground.

Holmes Brown says the plane crashed behind his farm.

“We heard a noise. We had no idea it was a plane crash and found out only later when all the sirens and stuff arrived,” he said.

The pilot did not survive the crash. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

NTSB is being joined in the investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

