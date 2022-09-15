Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Delightful summer weather

Turning warmer and more humid next week
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another great day today. We’ll see mostly sunny conditions with seasonal temperatures and pleasant humidity. As high pressure begins to shift east this weekend, temperatures will gradually rise, as well as humidity. Our dry stretch of weather will continue into next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

