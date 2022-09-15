Delightful summer weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another great day today. We’ll see mostly sunny conditions with seasonal temperatures and pleasant humidity. As high pressure begins to shift east this weekend, temperatures will gradually rise, as well as humidity. Our dry stretch of weather will continue into next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

