BWRT meet to discuss, maintain your finances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Businesswomen from the Charlottesville area met Thursday, September 15, to discuss how to start and maintain your finances.

The Business Women’s Round Table is a group from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce. BWRT focuses on bringing professional women together to inspire and provide support.

“I think we all do better in business and in our personal lives when we’re here to hear each other, support one another, lift each other up,” Bunmi Collins said. “Having a women’s group dedicated to that gives us that space.”

BWRT says that financial planning is something every generation needs to address and learn.

