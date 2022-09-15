Beautiful September Days to Continue. Warmer this Weekend and Next Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beautiful September days will continue as we move into Friday and the weekend. A large area of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern and keep us with a dry stretch of weather. As this high moves offshore over the weekend and next week, temperatures will warm and the humidity will rise. For the final days of Summer, next week, high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to around 90. The Autumnal Equinox arrives next Thursday, September 22 at 9:04 PM.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Cool and comfortable. Lows 55-60.

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, hot, more humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs mid to upper 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.