UVA Cancer Center receiving $12M for research

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is getting $12 million from the NIH National Cancer Institute.

UVA says this money is going toward researching tumor growth.

The UVA Cancer Center is using its prior research and collaborating with other experts for the project.

“We have a fantastic School of Medicine and a fantastic School of Engineering in one place because we have people who are good at modeling cancer experimentally and computationally, and this grant really provides the resources to do get more of that,” Matthew Lazzara with the UVA Cancer Center said.

The University of Virginia is one of the 53 cancer centers to be recognized by NIH.

