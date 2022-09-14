Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

State Board of Education to discuss new history standards

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Board of Education is set to once again discuss the state’s new history and social science standards.

The board will meet on Wednesday and Thursday after delaying a vote on the new standards last month.

State Superintendent Jillian Balow recommended the one-month delay to give board members more time to review the changes and allow the Department of Education to fix errors in the current draft document.

The errors included the removal of a reference to George Washington as the “Father of our Country” and James Madison as the “Father of the Constitution.”

Wednesday’s meeting is set to begin at 1:30 p.m., and public comments will be allowed.

To watch the meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
(FILE)
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
(FILE)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, experts say that doesn’t mean the pandemic is ending

Latest News

Blue Ridge Children's Museum future site under renovation
Blue Ridge Children’s Museum gets closer to opening, in need of funding
Rezoning proposal
Proposal to rezone two Charlottesville lots to build more housing encounters a setback
A parent holds up a sign opposing a controversial proposed parental notification policy at a...
Rockingham County School Board set to consider two policy changes later this month
File photo of homeless man. License:...
Augusta County housing woes latest: non-congregate housing coming to an end