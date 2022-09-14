Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Pleasant September Stretch of Days

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Summer and Fall meet for an extended stretch of beautiful, September weather. Cool nights and pleasantly warm days, the rest of this week. A large area of high pressure will keep us dry into next week. Temperatures will warm more and humidity will rise, as we move into Sunday and early next week. Enjoy this nice stretch of weather.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows low to mid 50s.

Thursday: More sunshine, pleasant. Highs low 80s. Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs around 80. Lows upper 50s to around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows around 60.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm, more humid. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs around 90.

