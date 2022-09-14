Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Nelson Co. family-owned maze getting ready to open for the fall

Blue Ridge Mountain Maze
Blue Ridge Mountain Maze(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family-owned maze in Nelson County is getting ready to welcome people back for the fall season.

The owner of the Blue Ridge Mountain Maze, Kate Knott, says the project is sustainable-focused, which sets it apart. The family has been at this for 23 years, though only in its current location for three years.

They first had the idea back in 1999.

“We were working with troubled teens in the wilderness and one of the co-teachers saved their family farm that was going under by doing a corn maze,” Knott said. “It was just something that seemed different and exciting.”

They built corn mazes for two decades in Northern Virginia, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“We just realized it’s time to be home-base and let’s move this whole corn operation to our local Nelson County area,” Knott said.

Now, Knott and her team are using the maze to teach and get people out in nature.

“It’s really getting people outside, bonding with their families, with their friends, learning, expanding their minds, you know? Just being out in a beautiful place,” she said.

“We’re a handmade, non-commercial farm, and you know, we really are an educational farm,” Maze Manager Madison Grimsley said. “We have an amazing five-acre corn maze, but we really, really take in value of education and we do school programs.”

Grimley says this year the maze is shaped like honeycombs to teach about pollinators.

The Fall Festival opens September 24 with both day and night mazes.

