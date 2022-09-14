Looks like another winner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another outstanding day across the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity this afternoon. Temperatures will dip back into the 50s tonight. The next couple of days will be equally as nice. Conditions will begin to warm into the mid 80s with slightly higher humidity beginning Sunday into next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & great !, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly clear & comfy, Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

