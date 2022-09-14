Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to Fashion Square Mall in Albemarle County.

Home Depot recently bought a large part of the mall.

“Home Depot did close on the property on the first of this month. They purchased all of the center sans the JCPenney’s location and the Belk women’s,” Manager Athena Emmans said Wednesday, September 14.

There are still a lot of questions about what, when, and how Home Depot is going to come in and use the property.

“We don’t really have a timeline. I mean, this is all fairly new in the process, there’s a lot of moving parts, and a lot of people communicating,” Emmans said.

Emmans says the stores that were already there get to stay for now.

“We notified the tenant on the first month that Home Depot now owns the center. Nothing’s really changing with them, their leases will continue as forward. So there’s not really concern there, and like I said, more tenants are coming,” she said.

Belk says it has no plans to leave its location in Fashion Square.

The old JCPenney location is currently being lease by Albemarle County.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.