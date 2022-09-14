Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Free class to help quit tobacco, nicotine use starting Sept. 21

(FILE)
(FILE)(NBC12)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A virtual and free class to help quit tobacco and nicotine use is starting up on September 21.

The Quit Nicotine/Smoking Blue Ridge Program teaches people strategies for quitting and provides a support group.

The program used to meet in-person, but since the coronavirus pandemic has gone virtual. The program’s organizer, Scott Mein, says numbers have doubled.

“We’re finding out most of the people we get are working and they are busy, and so for them to go to a place, especially if they have families, is very difficult. But they can go home, do what they have to do, and then get on the computer and meet us virtually,” Mein said.

The program runs every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. from September 21 through October 26. Questions can go to Scott Mein at 862‐432‐0490 or scottrmein@gmail.com. To sign up email scottrmein@gmail.com.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
(FILE)
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
(FILE)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, experts say that doesn’t mean the pandemic is ending

Latest News

CPD (FILE)
CPD investing possible shooting around DTM
Mark Wamhoff
Covenant’s Mark Wamhoff named Falcon Club Player of the Week
Mark Wamhoff
Covenant's Mark Wamhoff named Falcon Club Player of the Week
Blue Ridge Children's Museum future site under renovation
Blue Ridge Children’s Museum gets closer to opening, in need of funding