Fan experience Improved for UVA game days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA says it has been making improvements to the fan experience for game days this college football season.

The Wahoo Walk returned as part of the experience, and fans are encouraged to cheer on the Cavaliers as they walk to the stadium.

In the stadium, new grab-and-go alcohol options have been added, as well as new video prompts.

When the game’s over, the Cavaliers will also join the crowd in singing “The Good Old Song.”

UVA says the team feeds off the energy of the crowd, so the improvements being made are to help generate as much gameday excitement as possible.

“The team loves the energy, they love the excitement. They’re modern day gladiators so to speak, and they love the roar of the crowd,” Coach Tony Elliot said.

Orange rally towels will also be given to fans later this season at the home games against Pitt and Louisville.

