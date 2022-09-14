Delayed traffic shift at Rt. 151 and Rt. 250

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - A traffic shift at the intersection of Route 151 and Route 250 in Afton is being delayed.

A detour that was supposed to start this weekend has now been pushed to September 25 by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

This rescheduled detour is expected to be in place for about three days.

In case you forget, message boards are in place.

The current intersection is being replaced with a roundabout. Crews will be doing grading work.

