Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Delayed traffic shift at Rt. 151 and Rt. 250

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - A traffic shift at the intersection of Route 151 and Route 250 in Afton is being delayed.

A detour that was supposed to start this weekend has now been pushed to September 25 by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

This rescheduled detour is expected to be in place for about three days.

In case you forget, message boards are in place.

The current intersection is being replaced with a roundabout. Crews will be doing grading work.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Jose Flores Velasquez won $1 million on a 20X the Money ticket.
Man thought he won $600 in lottery but really won a lot more
(FILE)
ACPS considering changing bus driver pay
(FILE)
Virginia Dept. of Forestry urges acorn collection
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing, experts say that doesn’t mean the pandemic is ending

Latest News

Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall
Fan Experience Upgrades at UVA
Fan experience Improved for UVA game days
(FILE)
UVA Cancer Center receiving $12M for research
Kids in bouncy house (file)
‘Carniville for Charlottesville’ kicks off September 18