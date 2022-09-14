CPD investing possible shooting around DTM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of East Market Street.

The Charlottesville Police Department announced Wednesday, September 14, that officers were called out to 300 block around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

The department says no injuries or property damage were reported, and that the case has been assigned to the Investigations Unit for follow-up.

