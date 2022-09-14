Covenant’s Mark Wamhoff named Falcon Club Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Covenant School Football Team is still undefeated three weeks into the season.

The Eagles got a big performance from quarterback Mark Wamhoff Friday, September 9, making him the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Mark threw three touchdowns, including a 50 yarder on the first play of the game.

“I was reading my pre-snap and I saw my receiver Zach Pirtlem and he was being pressed 1-on-1 with no safety and I though this was a perfect moment to call a fade ball,” the quarterback said.

“Mark has a really good football IQ, so that’s been really great. He’s a great leader on the field, he’s really been developing that way, so I think we’re excited to see him continue to get more comfortable and confident,” Ciesil said.

The junior signal caller completed 10-of-14 passes for 146 yards, and also rushed for 43 yards and a score, helping the Eagles fly.

“It was a whole team effort. The O-line put in a lot of work this whole previous week, our running back was amazing, our receivers running perfect routes and making catches. Our defense made multiple stops. Withouth them I can’t do what I do on the field,” Mark said.

“Mark’s a great kid, he’s a great student, he’s a great leader, he’s a great teammate. He’s really working hard to be first in our drills and our practices, leading by example,” coach said.

Thea Eagles are averaging 50 points a game in their first three contests, all blowout wins.

“All the guys came together as a team this year,” Mark said.

